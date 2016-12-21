Couple dedicated to giving experiences loss of greatest gift — a son

She brushes her fingers across the picture. Back and forth. Back and forth.

And as the tears drip off her chin and spot her light gray T-shirt, she nearly whispers, “His nose. His nose was absolutely perfect. I couldn’t stop touching it. It was perfect. He was perfect."

Then she drops her head in her hands and lets the sobs overtake her once again.

All McLaughlin has wanted for nearly five years is to be a mother. Unable to get pregnant because of polycystic ovarian syndrome, she and her husband, David, turned to a friend as a surrogate this year.

Early Monday, Matthew Lee McLaughlin was stillborn a month before his Jan. 19 due date. He was 4 pounds, 15 ounces and 17.5 inches long, with a full head of beautiful black hair. The doctors blamed a knotted umbilical cord.

To describe how she’s feeling, she read something she wrote Tuesday to the birth mother, who also is grieving: “I try to stop the what-ifs when they come to mind. I don't know how to do this. People tell me to let them know if I need anything. I've heard a thousand I'm sorrys. I just want to tell them I need my baby, I need him to wake up. I want to scream and cry.”

McLaughlin, 24, and her husband, 38, find themselves in unfamiliar territory in more ways than one. Grief has crushed their hearts, but worry has filled their heads. They want a service to honor Matthew. But the couple doesn’t know how to pay for it.

“I feel like when a couple has a baby that no one got to meet, they will forget him,” she said. “ I had a son and I want people to remember him.”

They hope to meet with the director at the Jennings Farley Funeral Home in West Liberty on Thursday to finalize arrangements. Friend Ashley Crowden is trying to help. Crowden spent Tuesday calling charities and churches to see if anyone has programs that could help. She found none. So she set up an online account to try to raise $1,000. So far, she has raised $50.

She did it out of love for her friends but also, she said, because McLaughlin has lived a life of service and works so hard to always be a giver. So that makes this seem all the more unfair, Crowden said.

"I'm confused and angry," she said through her own sobs. "I've never known anyone who wanted to be a mother more and this is so hard to understand."

McLaughlin’s name may be familiar to Dispatch readers. Last year, after learning that a former classmate of hers had been arrested and charged with killing her three sons, McLaughlin felt called to help.

She started a fundraising campaign to pay for a cemetery headstone for Niall, Gavin and Noah Pilkington, who police say had all been smothered to death by their mother. Brittany Pilkington has pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated murder and is awaiting trial.

The Dispatch ran a story about McLaughlin’s efforts in August 2015 and, within a few weeks, she raised nearly $5,000. In the end, Modlich Monument Co. of Columbus donated the stone that now marks the boys’ graves, so McLaughlin used the money in other ways: She paid for the marker’s foundation, and bought concrete planters, solar lights and grave decorations, and had memorial benches and trees dedicated in their names and installed at area playgrounds What was left paid for baby swings donated to a charity in the Pilkington boys’ memory.

The day the Modlichs set the headstone, McLaughlin cried as she stood beside the three small graves and watched. She said then she was overwhelmed by the generosity of donors. “The world can be so ugly, and people look at humanity with such negativity," she said then. "But this — all of this — came about because so many good people really do care.”

Now, she and her husband find themselves planning their own son’s funeral.

McLaughlin said they haven’t made up their minds for certain, but she thinks Matthew will be cremated.

“I don’t know where life may take me,” she said. “But wherever I go, I’m going to take him with me.”

She had gone to every doctor’s appointment with the birth mother, and a string of ultrasound photos hang on the wall of Matthew’s nursery, which was ready and waiting for him already, done in Ohio State’s scarlet and gray.

The baby showers had all been held; the diaper bag was packed. Everyone was just waiting for Jan. 19, when the birth mother was going to deliver Matthew by cesarean. So when McLaughlin got the call Sunday evening that something may be wrong, she and her husband grabbed the diaper bag and headed out the door.

It all started about 7:30 p.m., and by 9 p.m. doctors said there was no heartbeat. He was delivered at 12:26 a.m.

The McLaughlins gave the hospital staff his going-home outfit: a specially made onesie that read “For this little boy we have prayed.” They covered his black hair with a warm cap and swaddled him in a blanket covered with stars. A nurse dipped his tiny feet into black ink and made a set of footprints.

And then the McLaughlins were left alone to cuddle and love and rock their baby boy in the silence of their darkest night.

To help the family, donations can be made at www.youcaring.com/babymatthew or sent to the Jennings Farley Funeral Home, 5591 Route 68, West Liberty, Ohio, 43357.

