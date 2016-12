The intersection is now open.

* * *

The railroad tracks on Old State Road between Akron Road and Woodlawn Avenue will be closed for repairs to the tracks.

The shutdown will begin at 5 p.m. Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway will keep the intersection closed until a crew is able to repair it.

“It’s not an emergency; it’s just an inconvenience for traffic,” said Dan Wendt, Norwalk safety-service director.