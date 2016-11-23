Alice E. Dobyns

She was born March 9, 1921, to Rolland and Marzita King in Sandusky, where she was a lifelong resident. Alice married her husband, Abner, on July 23, 1942. She was a homemaker, loved reading and enjoyed associations with family and friends at the Sandusky West Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, where she was a loyal member for 72 years.

She is survived by four sons, John (Kathy) Dobyns of Sandusky, Ronald (Linda) Dobyns of Tipp City, Ohio, Kenneth (Susan) Dobyns of Raleigh, N.C., David (Kimberly) Dobyns of Bellevue; one daughter, Amy (Joseph) Amicarelli of Sandusky; 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Abner, in 2012; one daughter, June Dobyns; her parents; and one sister, Audrey Meister.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall, 608 King St., Sandusky. Mr. Rusty Zeller will officiate. Committal services for the family will be in Sand Hill Cemetery, Groton Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Pfeil Funeral Home, Sandusky Chapel, 617 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.