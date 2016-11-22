Former Edison, Western coach finds success in Arizona

Dick Taylor and his defensive coordinator, son, Andrew, have the Centennial High School Coyotes in Arizona’s DIV 1-A championship game again Saturday afternoon at University of Phoenix Stadium. Centennial will face still another undefeated team at 2:30 p.m. when it faces Williams Field, the latter team easy 37-12 winners in their semi-final game.

Williams Field was the DIV 3-A runner-up in 2014 and made the DIV 2-A quarter-finals last year.

The Coyotes, playing from the No. 5 seed, also had a relatively easy time in their semi-final Friday night, turning back undefeated and No. 1 seed Cienga, 56-21. In the other two post season games, Centennial stopped Liberty, 24-10 and Desert Edge, 21-6.

The 67-year-old Taylor, who spent 19 years at either Edison or Western Reserve either as the baseball or football coach, has his Centennial squad going for its third state championship. They won the DIV 2-A title in 2014 and then in their first year as a 1-A team last year, made the big school playoffs and proceeded to beat 3-seed Hamilton 34-23, 2-seed Mountain Pointe 31-21 and then in the championship game, bested the only team they lost to during the regular season, Desert Ridge, 28-6.

Taylor’s squad also won state titles in 2006, 2007 and 2008. His record going into Saturday afternoon’s game is 224-77-3. The Coyotes have been in the playoffs every year since 2001 and have missed the championship game just three times since then.

Leaving the area 27 years ago to retire in the sun just did not happen for Taylor. The fastest-growing area in the country at that time had just built a high school and was looking for a coach. Taylor applied and since then has had just four losing seasons, his last one in 1998. His son joined him after graduating from Tulsa and has been his defensive coordinator the last 13 years. Both taught in the history department although the father now works only as a sub.

Taylor, who was named the 1-A Arizona Coach of the Year in 2015, surmised this would be another banner year even though he lost five DIV 1 players to college recruiters and 15 total to the collegiate ranks. One of them was his all-state quarterback Isaac Steele. His go-to player on offense this season has been junior running-back Zidone Thomas, the latter rushing for 1,327 yards and 11 touchdowns. He averaged 121 yards per game during the regular season but saved his best for the semi-final game Friday night, 324 yards on 24 carries and five touchdowns.