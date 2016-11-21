Ollie Risner

He was born August 18, 1927 in Haleyville, Al. to the late Archie and Alma Risner. He served in the US Army during WWII and was a medic in the Air Force. He moved to the Norwalk area in 1950 and worked for Norwalk Truck Line, and became an owner operator of his own trucking company in the 1970’s and drove for Stroh’s Trucking. He was an avid golfer, hunter and fisherman and enjoyed watching football.

He is survived by his children, Larry (Robin) Risner of Norwalk, Keith Risner of New London, Karen Risner of Ft. Myers, FL, Susie (Jeff) Brandts of Sandusky, Jerry Risner of Collins and Steve (Dana) Risner of Norwalk; grandchildren, Cod, Zachary, Tyler, Hayden, Cassidy and Kyla; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Risner; and sister-in-law, Mary Green of San Antonio, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Afria “Ann” Risner in 2011; and a son, Kim Risner; and his siblings.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. at the Norwalk Elks. Private interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Monroeville.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Online condolences to www.norwalkfuneral.com.