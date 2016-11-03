Freshmen lead Wildcats to state

In the Division III regional tournament, the Wildcats placed second overall with 169 points.

The first four to cross the finish line for New London were all freshmen — Carson Coey (17:21.80), Curtis Joppeck (17:29.35), Dominic Albaugh (17:35.01) and Mitchell Joppeck (18:18.34).

Carson and Curtis had no trouble expressing their excitement.

“As a team, I think it’s really cool that we have five freshmen,” Joppeck said. “I think this is going to make our team more successful. I feel like it’ll help younger kids in our grade to join us.”

Added Coey: “Being apart of this is definitely an amazing experience because having us four freshmen that are running in the top part of the group, it’s just very excellent to run with people that I’ve been running with almost my whole running career.”

Despite the youth of the team, it doesn’t really lack experience.

“We do have a young team, and they have been running well this year,” coach Keith Landis said. “We have some upperclassmen with experience, but these guys do have some big meet experience as they competed last year at the junior high state meet. They have handled big meets pretty well, including last Saturday.”

Coey believes the best way to end is stay meek.

“We’re definitely not expecting an immediate win. We are expecting to reach our highest point as a team and be the best runners that we can be at the state meet. It’s going to take a lot of hard work, humbling ourselves to be lower than the other people if we do get to that point and just being able to take everything with a grain of (salt).”

The last time the Wildcats reached the state tournament was in 2012, when they placed seventh overall.

“We are hoping to finish the year well,” Landis said. “As we are young, we hope to get some experience and learn for the future. The guys are all hoping for their best times of the season.”

The key to reaching that?

“Generally, the competition at this meet helps to push the pace. Hopefully our training is right and we will be able to finish with strong races,” Landis said.

