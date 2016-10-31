Wreaths Across America fundraising effort Friday and Saturday at Schild’s IGA

This year, the ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at more than 1,000 locations, will be on Dec. 17. The goal: to place a live, balsam fir wreath at the headstone of every veteran buried there and say each person’s name, so their memory lives on.

From now until November, volunteers will be hosting various fundraising events to sponsor the 200 plus wreaths needed to honor every veteran in Woodlawn, each wreath sponsorship costs $15.

Local fundraising events will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Schild’s IGA in Norwalk.

“Each and every wreath is a gift from an appreciative person or family who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are so humbled that the community of Norwalk is participating in our mission to remember, honor and teach.”

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free event, open to all. For more information, to donate or to sign up to volunteer, visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.