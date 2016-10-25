Area woman flown by LifeFlight after an accident with a drunk driver

A 2014 Volkswagen Passat driven by Morgan E. Bauer, 25, of Sandusky, was southbound on Columbus Avenue when Bauer travelled left of center and struck a northbound 2013 Chevrolet Captiva, driven by Mallory Logan, 24, of Sandusky.

Both drivers were transported from the scene to Firelands Regional Medical Center by Perkins Township Fire and EMS. Mallory Logan was later flown by LifeFlight to Cleveland Metro Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front end damage and were towed from the scene by Maag’s Towing.

Perkins Township Police, Perkins Fire and EMS and OVH Police assisted at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation and alcohol use is suspected in the crash. Morgan Bauer was charged with DUI and driving left of center. Additional charges are pending.

The Sandusky Post of the Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always drive sober and always buckle up. So far in 2016, five of the eight fatal crashes in Erie County have involved an impaired driver.