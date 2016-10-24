Is homeschool the answer? Statistics reveal problems with Ohio’s giant online charter school

The tax-funded Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow handed diplomas to 2,374 students this past spring, according to data kept by the Ohio Department of Education.

“The one thing that we do at ECOT is we graduate kids,” Superintendent Rick Teeters said during a Sept. 17 podcast.

But what ECOT officials don’t mention is they have far more students failing to graduate in four years and they lead the state in high school dropouts.

Some statistics:

• One of every six high school dropouts in Ohio last year came from ECOT. That measures up to 3,252 of its students.

• More students at ECOT drop out or fail to finish high school within four years than at any other school in the nation, The New York Times found.

• Only 1.6 percent of Ohio students who graduated in four years were from ECOT. Twelve percent of those who failed to do so were.

• The number of ECOT students who didn’t graduate in four years — 2,790 last year — is more than three times higher than the total for Cleveland City Schools, which had the lowest four-year graduation rate of Ohio’s big urban districts.

• ECOT’s five-year graduation rate is 44 percent, compared with a state average of 85 percent.

State Rep. Andrew Brenner, R-Powell, said ECOT’s low graduation rate is not surprising because many of its students are transient, disadvantaged and behind in their studies.

“It proves the fact that they found ECOT as an alternative. These are the schools kids are going to after they drop out of the traditional school,” he said.

But low performance factors are part of the reason why there is so much concern about what kind of education ECOT provides for the roughly $100 million Ohio spends on the school each year. The school got six F’s on its recent report card, and the Ohio Department of Education has said verified enrollment last year was 60 percent less than what ECOT reported to the state.

“Every time I hear ECOT (boast about the number of graduates), I cringe,” said Senate Education Chairwoman Peggy Lehner, R-Kettering. “That’s an extremely misleading statistic ECOT likes to use, and I find it disturbing. It doesn’t tell the whole story.”

ECOT’s four-year graduation rate of 39 percent last year was less than half of the statewide rate of 83 percent. It was far lower than any of Ohio’s six largest urban school districts, which many say serve a similar student demographic.

For example, Columbus schools’ graduation rate was 74 percent last year, with 2,139 students earning diplomas. Of the big urban districts, Cleveland had the lowest four-year graduation rate, at 69 percent.

Neil Clark, lobbyist and spokesman for ECOT, said students typically come to the school one to three years behind, so they already are not on pace to graduate on time. Traditional schools “ basically offloaded them to ECOT.”

“ECOT gets assigned the poor graduation rate data even though the student was at ECOT for a short period of time, when their majority of attendance was at their traditional public school where they fell behind,” Clark said.

Traditional public-school officials have said students who return after attending ECOT are further behind than when they left.

The dropout count is exaggerated, Clark said, because there are times when students leave but the school is unaware that they enrolled in another district.

“Over-age” students who eventually earn a diploma after four or five years are “one of the great untold stories of ECOT,” Clark said.

“Hundreds of lives have been transformed because they’ve been able to graduate thanks to ECOT,” he said.

ECOT’s four-year graduation rate also trails Ohio’s next two largest online schools — Ohio Virtual Academy (53 percent) and Ohio Connections Academy (72 percent).

Rep. Brenner worries about what will happen to ECOT students if the school shuts down.

ECOT officials recently warned that they could be forced to close if the Department of Education insists on the return of $60 million of the $106 million in state aid the school received last year. The department says ECOT didn’t have nearly as many full-time students as the 15,322 it reported.

ECOT, which lost a court challenge to block the enrollment review, is appealing the finding.

Chad Aldis of the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a school-choice advocate that sponsors 11 charter schools in Ohio, cautioned that schools serving large numbers of students who are behind are penalized by the way graduation rates are calculated. The number is based on how many freshmen receive their diploma four years later.

However, Aldis said, “You can’t go around taking credit for the high number of graduates without taking blame for the high rate of dropouts.”

