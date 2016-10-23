Naked Donald Trump statue sells for $22,000 at auction

The naked Donald Trump statue entitled “The Emperor Has No Balls” sold for $22,000. This was over the original estimate. The statue, by anonymous art collective INDECLINE which appeared on the 4600 block of Hollywood Boulevard, was one of the most talked about pieces in the auction.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale are to benefit the National Immigration Forum, one of the leading immigrant advocacy organizations in the country, with a mission to advocate for the value of immigrants and immigration to the nation.

Banksy, RETNA, Warhol, Fairey, Mr. Brainwash and many more had collectors in the room and on the phone bidding enthusiastically throughout the night.

Highlights of the auction included Banksy’s “V.I.P Rat” which sold for $87,500; a Banksy “Choose Your Weapon (Turquoise) which sold for $32,000; Knowledge Bennett “Cojones Hillary Clinton, Gold” which sold for $15,625; Keith Haring “Radiant Baby with AIDS Alligator which sold for $35,200; Mr. Brainwash “Charlie Chaplin” which sold for $25,600; an Andy Warhol “Jane Fonda F/S #II.268” which sold for $25,600; OG Slick “Uzi Does It” which sold for $12,800; RETNA “These Are The Days” which sold for $12,160 and STIK “Liberty” which sold for $10,625.

Additional highlights of the Street Art auction included Shepard Fairey “HOPE (Obama) which sold for $5,000; Rafael Silks “Sardas (Freckles)” which sold for $6,875; Banksy “Pulp Fiction” which sold for $10,25; Takashi Murakami “Doves and Hawks” which sold for $7,500; Shepard Fairey’s “Dark Wave/Rising Sun” which sold for $3,750; Damien Hirst “For the Love of God” which sold for $7,500; an Andy Warhol “Cow Blue & Salmon” screen print on paper sold for $10,000; RETNA “Eastern Realm” (set) sold for $11,875; Karl Lagasse “One Dollar Bill” sold for $$6,400; Kaws “Presenting the Past” which sold for $5,700; Gregory Siff “Remember Everything” which sold for $5,120 and Anthony Lister “Untitled” which sold for $6,400 among many others in the sale.