Check here for all for all of the results: http://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Golf/2016%20Tournament%20Results/Girls%20DII%20All%20Results%20-%202016.pdf.

Edison finished with a 661 total, followed by Independence at 665 and Shelby at 668.

Freshman Jordan Pruitt and senior Mackenzie Butler tied for 15th place to lead the Chargers with 164 totals, followed by Zoe Grant in 18th with a 166 and Sheby Zieter in 19th at 167. Jacque Butler was 32d at 175.

See complete results and story in Monday’s Norwalk Reflector.