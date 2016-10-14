Edison in second place after Day 1

After the first 18, Edison sits in second place with a 331 trailing only Independence who carded a 328. All five Edison golfers scored under 90 for the round led by Zoe Grant’s 80 followed by Jordan Pruitt’s 83 while Shelby Zeiter and Mackenzie Butler fired an 84 each. Jacque Butler added an 85 for the only non-used score for the Chargers.

Edison is back in action Saturday morning at 9:50 a.m. teeing off on No. 1 with Independence and Shelby who shot a 337 for the final 18 holes of the state tournament.

“I am proud of the Chargers for shooting a 331 today,” Edison coach Lisa Kelble said. “We have hopes of lowering that score and taking the state title.”