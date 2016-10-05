The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 97 years ago:

Arrangements complete for big parade

Details have been completed for staging the big Knights Templar parade to be held here on Oct. 15, as a part of the three-day jubilee celebration of Norwalk Commandery No. 18 K.T.

It was announced today that 14 commanderies will take part in the parade.

Revisits Norwalk after absence of twenty-seven years

Edward M. Whyler, U.S. naturalization examiner, is in town after an absence of 27 years. He is a son of the late Edward M. Whyler, who until 1892 resided at 73 W. Main Street and conducted a tin shop there., the shop building having since been moved to another part of the city.

The Whyler family was one of the first to settle in Norwalk. Edward M Whyler was born at 73 W. Main St., long before the W. & L. E. cut through the property. He died Sept. 14, 1917. In 1849, his father George went to the California gold fields and never returned. Edward H. Whyler was 12 years old when he left here with his parents for Illinois and this is his first visit back to the old home.

His father, Edward M. Whyler, invented and patented the overhead sprinkler system for protection against fire.

Mr. Whyler is visiting at the home of Mrs. Albert Camp. of E. Washington St.

High college honor for Willard boy

In chapel service attended by students of Adelbert College, President Charles F. Erwing of Western Reserve University, Cleveland Ohio, announced winners of various honors and prizes for 1918-19.

Samuel Boksenbam of Willard was awarded first mathematics prize of $25; shared equally with one of his classmates in the history prize of $25; and equally with two of his classmates in the Latin prize, $25.

Grand jury empaneled

The Grand Jury of the October term was empaneled today at about 1:30 p.m. Judge Stephen M. Young gave a most able charge to the jurymen who are as follows:

H.B. Boehler, Bellevue; Valentine Tidswell, Fitchville; Kent Templer, Greenwich Twp.; John Gregory, Monroeville; Harry Lepley, Sherman Twp.; C.H. Shelton, Wakeman; Ralph W. Avery, Lyme Twp.; Thos. Jones, Ridgefield Twp.; P. Webster, Notwalk 2nd ward; Chas. E. Bowers, Norwalk 3rd ward; Myron Kean, Norwalk Twp.; William Clafin, Roy Kennedy and W.G. Holiday

Coming Friday -—Oct. 7, 1919: Elmer Smith here to arrange ball game for Sunday