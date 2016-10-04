The top stories in the Norwalk Daily Reflector on this date 121 years ago:

Several men narrowly escapes from a boiler explosion

A threshing machine engine belonging to John Sly exploded Friday afternoon on the farm of Robert Sly in Townsend township, but fortunately no one was injured.

Six men were sitting in front of the boiler at the time but saving a very slight scalding and a bad scare they escaped uninjured. The boiler went right over them and landed more than a hundred feet away. The engine was broken off and scattered in all directions, the front wheels only being left standing where they were. It was a very narrow escape.

A Norwalk boy promoted

F.W. Kellogg, advertising manager of the Cleveland Press, has been made general advertising manager of the paper, controlled by the Scripps-McRae league. The list includes the Cincinnati Post, St. Louis Chronicle and the Clevewland Press.

Mr. Kellogg is a well known Norwalk boy, son of T.H. Kellogg of this city. He has a host of friends here who congratulate him on his well deserved promotion.

Willie waits

William Gagin, who claims to hail from Fremont, was before the Mayor this morning for intoxication and was fined $1 and costs. Being short of funds wherewith to liquidate he was committed to the workhouse.

Eastern Star

The sixth annual session of the Grand Chapter of the Ohio Order of the Eastern Star will be held in Norwalk commencing Wednesday, October 9th, at 10 o’clock a.m., in the Masonic Hall, Whittlesey building. There are fifty-four chapters of this order in Ohio and about three hundred delegates are expected to attend this meeting.

The entertainment committee’s headquarters will be in the Glass Block where representatives and members of the order will be supplied with badges. Reception committee: Mesdames Frank Close, Louise Rice, Mary Connors, Julia Carter, Emma Hoyt, Florence Butt, Alice Shedd, Hannah Akers, Carrie Fox, Belle Young, Julia Delano and Miss Jennie Carter.

Entertainment committee: Mesdames Gertrude Williams, Henrietta Walker, Alice Shedd, Carrie Peck, Misses Maisie Shedd, Mary Moore, Eunice Williams, Emma Gault.

Hall committee: George E. Butt, O.W. WIlliams, F.W. Van Dusen, David E. Kirkland, William Peat.

A well-known Norwalk boy

The illustrated number of the Evening Post of Nevada, Mo., is before us and the first thing that attracts out attention is an excellent portrait of our old friend John T. Birdseye, a born Norwalk boy, who is one of the most prominent and successful business men of Nevada. He is the senior member of the firm of Birdseye & Harris, bankers and real estate dealers.

Compiled by Andy Prutsok