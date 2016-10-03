Left-foot breaking totally unrealistic

Years ago the brake pedal was set two to three inches higher than the gas pedal. This was because the actuators were mechanical — needed leverage and path. In today’s car with electronic actuation, the pedals are set at the same level. Hence, very easy to step on the wrong one.

The reason the right foot controls both functions is because for most people the right foot is dominant. It is also a design convention, just like the steering wheel on the left side.

Right-foot braking has nothing to do with “real men” or ego or any other psychological hang-up.

To seriously consider the change from right to left foot braking would require the retraining of millions of drivers, resulting in an avalanche of accidents.

The idea is totally unrealistic.

George Omazta

New London