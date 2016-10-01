Burglary accomplice must pay $1,400 in restitution

Devin S. Espinoza, 30, of Norwalk, must pay $1,400 in restitution with his two co-defendants to the male victim. He has 30 days of discretionary jail time hanging over his head during his three years of probation. Espinoza’s probation officer can impose part or all of the jail sentence without a hearing.

He also can’t have any association or contact with the victim and his accomplices or be on the victim’s property.

Espinoza had been in the Huron County Jail since May 19, the day of the burglary.

“He was arrested later that same day. He never made bond,” Huron County Public Defender David Longo said.

Longo said he believes Espinoza had been “duped or hoodwinked by one of his co-defendants” and was under the impression one of the men was retrieving his own tools. However, Longo said his client should have been suspicious when he got a call between 3 and 5 a.m. to go for a ride.

The men went to the vacant house of one of the accomplice’s former family members. Huron County Prosecutor Daivia Kasper said the victim’s professional contractor tools were stolen.

In mid-July, Espinoza pleaded guilty to complicity to burglary. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dismissed one count of theft.

During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Espinoza told Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway he was sorry for “getting roped into the situation.” Since he didn’t believe the defendant was the primary offender, Conway said probation would be appropriate.

Espinoza was eligible for a prison sentence due to a prior felony conviction. In late August 2014, he received a 14-month prison term for violating his probation — his second set of violations. At the time his underlying convictions were one count each of trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin.