Local EMA director apologizes to dispatcher

In reference to the article titled Huron County’s 9-1-1 system ‘20-30 years behind,’ I need to announce a correction and apologize to the dispatcher affected.

Our document quoted by the article stated the dispatcher on duty did not know that a training manual existed. The dispatcher did indeed know there is and was a training manual. What she did not know was the terminology used to ask the question. In my haste to proofread the document and get it finalized, I did not think to double check the accuracy of this statement. This oversight understandably has upset the dispatcher and others.

To compound the issue, this faulty data is the most direct, specific and damaging example of our needed improvements within the newspaper article. It directs the focus of the article upon not only one jurisdiction or one agency, but one individual person; and that is unfair.

Although it is too late to prevent the harm that has been done, our document has been corrected online. My proofreading skills, or lack thereof, have caused an avoidable problem and likely harmed professional relationships and for that I am sincerely sorry.