Area resident joins 'Saved by the Belt' club

Lt. Carlos Smith, commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Elyria Post, presented him with a “Saved By The Belt” Club certificate, signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director John Born and Colonel Paul Pride, patrol superintendent. He also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.

The “Saved By The Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio police agencies, designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear their safety belts.

“Adam is living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lt. Smith said.

Club members are nominated by investigating officers or others who believe safety belts prevented a serious or fatal injury as a result of a crash.

Statistics show that in 2015, of the 776 motorists killed in traffic crashes in Ohio, 473 were not wearing a safety belt.