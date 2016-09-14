Local school chief to state: reduce student testing

It is a call – again – for more local control. The Bellevue City School District is joining other area districts that are members of the Northwest/West Central Ohio Public School Advocacy Network (NWCOPSAN) in voicing concern that state edicts continue to provide for extensive overreach in testing, and the district is sending a strong message to state legislators regarding implementation of the recent Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA): Let our teachers teach.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, ESSA – the federal education act that replaced No Child Left Behind in December 2015 – builds on key areas of progress in recent years, made possible by the efforts of educators, communities, parents, and students across the country. In practice ESSA was established in part to allow for more state-driven measures on student performance targets and school ratings, with state-developed identification and intervention for district accountability.

• It is my hope that the establishment of the ESSA and removal of federal one-size-fits-all mandates would provide our district the opportunity to re-establish more local control

• The reality is a continued reduction in classroom instruction time due to the additional mandated state testing– beyond the federal minimum requirements

• Our request is that state legislators reduce that testing requirement

• Districts have endured three different state tests in three years. The unknown expectations for testing leads to an inaccurate and unfair reflection of districts on the local report cards that will be released on September 15.

Currently the federal testing requirements include reading and math in grades 3-8 and one high school test. The state of Ohio expands on those minimum requirements to include testing in reading, math, science and social studies in grades 5-8, and multiple end-of-course exams for high school.

• Our message is simple – reduce testing to the federal minimum requirements

• Let our teachers teach; let our children learn; give back local control to our Board of Education

The district wants to ensure our community’s voice is heard regarding Ohio’s implementation of ESSA. The Ohio Department of Education will be hosting several ESSA stakeholder meetings – with one in The Toledo Club Centennial Room, 1st Floor 235 14th St. Toledo, OH 43604 on Thursday, September 15 from 6 pm to 8 pm. Click here (http://education.ohio.gov/Topics/Every-Student-Succeeds-Act-ESSA) to see full details for the event and to register. You can also go to the Ohio Department of Education website and fill out a survey on ESSA to share your voice. The survey link is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OhioESSA

The Bellevue City School District offers quality academic and extra-curricular programs, extremely successful performing arts programs, and many student activities. For several years, we have had many students who qualify to participate in college level courses during their high school careers.

We currently have students taking college coursework in dual enrollment classes at BHS, online, and on college and university campuses. We have juniors and seniors who will attend EHOVE Career Center this year to learn a trade and either enter the workforce or move on to a college or university. We offer an excellent, high quality education to our students.

We believe in accountability, but the local report card measures are not showing our parents or community the true picture of what is going on in our schools. It is time to prioritize our efforts on teaching and learning rather than over testing. We work hard to provide a positive, safe learning environment for every child. There is always room for improvement, and we strive to use all the information at our disposal, including state tests, to help us in our improvement efforts.

Respectfully, I, along with my fellow superintendents, request that our legislators do what many have professed they desire and reduce the mandates on our schools beginning with a reduction in testing and local report card measures that provide an accurate picture of the great things happening in our schools.