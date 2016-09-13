Ohio State Buckeyes can't afford another slow start on offense

After scoring touchdowns on five of their six drives in the first half of the season-opening 77-10 victory over Bowling Green, Ohio State didn't score an offensive touchdown in the first half against Tulsa and failed to gain a first down on three of their seven drives.

The No. 3/4 Buckeyes (2-0) won't be able to afford a half like that at 7:30 p.m. Saturday when they play No. 14 Oklahoma (1-1) in Norman, Okla. Coach Urban Meyer put most of the blame for the early struggles on the offensive line. Only one lineman, center Pat Elflein, earned a champion grade in week one. Only two did so in week two.

"I'm glad it happened now because we were exposed a little bit," Meyer said Monday. "Obviously Billy Price and Pat Elflein graded out champions because they're kind of veteran-ish but for some of the other younger, first-time players there was a lot of moving parts, a lot of pressures."

Ohio State led 20-3 at halftime because of its defense. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore's interception on Tulsa's first play gave Ohio State the ball at Tulsa's 16-yard line. The Buckeyes gained four yards on runs by Mike Weber and J.T. Barrett and settled for a 29-yard field goal after Barrett threw an incomplete pass in the end zone on third down.

Ohio State's second drive ended with a fumble by Barrett. The Buckeyes gained two yards on their third drive and punted. They gained five yards on their fourth drive and punted. The offense moved the ball better on its next two drives but produced only a field goal.

Interception returns for touchdowns by safety Malik Hooker and then Lattimore in the final minutes of the half eased the angst of the crowd of 104,410.

"It wasn't just the (offensive line)," Barrett said. "It was all of us. A lot of it was myself, I could have helped in that. Nobody was really pointing fingers and saying, 'Who's fault it was?' None of that was happening. It was just like 'Hey, everybody take ownership of their job, and let's go out there and have a better half.'"

The Buckeyes did. The adjustments they made at halftime resulted in touchdowns on four of their first six drives in the second half.

"We kind of settled down in the second half and started blocking them much better," Meyer said. "When we have success, J.T. gets a lot of credit and the receivers do and the offensive line is playing well. When we struggle, the offensive line will struggle, and that's what happened. J.T. did not play great early. I thought he played outstanding as the game wore on."

------

SATURDAY'S GAME

Ohio State at Tulsa, 7:30 p.m., FOX, 1410

___

(c)2016 the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio)

Visit the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio) at www.daytondailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.