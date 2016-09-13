Buckeyes set for 'big-boy' game

The young Buckeyes, fresh off two lopsided victories against overmatched teams, will travel to play Oklahoma on Saturday in one of the most anticipated nonconference matchups of the college football season.

>> Ohio State football chat, noon Thursday, dispatch.com/osuchat

"You've always looked ahead to this game on the schedule, and now it's here," center Pat Elflein said. "We know what the task is. We know we're going down there for a big showdown. So yeah, it's a different feel for sure."

Video -- Ohio State's Pat Elflein: "We will be ready"

Oklahoma entered the season ranked No. 3. The Sooners' 33-23 loss to Houston in their opener dropped them 11 spots, so the game's luster has been dulled slightly.

Its importance hasn't. Oklahoma cannot afford another loss if it's to have a decent shot to return to the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State can probably survive a loss Saturday, particularly if it's a competitive game and the Buckeyes run the table in the Big Ten. But it would give Ohio State little margin for error.

The Buckeyes will draw on their 2014 national title this week for inspiration. Elflein said that coach Urban Meyer will have them watch video of the championship game against Oregon this week.

Part of that is because Oklahoma's defense is similar to Oregon's, Elflein said. But the viewing will also show the Buckeyes how they must play to beat a team of this caliber. Elflein and right guard Billy Price are the only current players who started against Oregon.

"(We're) trying to show Isaiah (Prince) and Michael Jordan how to play that hard," Elflein said of his younger linemates. "What better way than to actually watch it. We need to play that way Saturday if we want to win."

Oklahoma was the clear favorite to win the Big 12 because of its high-powered offense. Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano likened Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield to Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre for his ability to improvise.

"He'll be scrambling this way and chuck it that way," said Schiano, who schemed against Favre as a Chicago Bears assistant coach. "How do you coach that other than being disciplined and staying with your guys?"

Schiano added that Sooners running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine are two of the five best in the country.

"This is definitely a step up in athleticism, no disrespect to the first two teams we've played," Schiano said. "This is big-boy football now.

"And it's our first road game. It's always interesting when you take a young team for the first time away from home."

The Buckeyes overwhelmed Bowling Green in the opener and pulled away from Tulsa in the second half, mostly with the running game, after a sluggish first half. J.T. Barrett had no passing touchdowns for the first time as a starter.

Meyer said the Buckeyes must be balanced Saturday.

"You have no chance in this game if you think you're going to go just pound the ball," he said. "Their defensive system is not to allow the inside run."

Meyer is happy with the progress his team has made. But how well the first two games prepared Ohio State for Oklahoma can't be answered until Saturday.

"The two (teams) we've faced, they're both going to win games," Meyer said. "This one's real. Real real."

brabinowitz@dispatch.com

@brdispatch

___

(c)2016 The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio)

Visit The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio) at www.dispatch.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.