Coach Whitt honored at complex he helped build from the ground up

Jim Whittington returned home Friday night and was honored as the school dedicated its scoreboard to the most successful football coach in school history.

“I didn’t know anything about it until last evening,” Whittington said Friday afternoon. “I was watching a junior high game yesterday (Thursday) with Dan Frederick, looked up at the scoreboard and saw my name. I was really surprised.”

Whittington coached at Edison from 1972 to 1983 and the school was a powerhouse on the gridiron.

There was a running joke when Whittington coached that his playbook was written on a matchbook cover — run left, run right and run up the middle.

“Run the ball and play great defense,” Coach Whitt said. “I know that kind has changed over the years but I still believe you can play full house and two tights and beat people. The old T. If you’ve got the right people you can beat anybody.”

This was the proclamation read before Friday’s 2016 home opener against Willard.

“Charger fans, as you look around Edison Stadium, you will notice several projects currently underway by the Edison Athletic Boosters including the Firelands Regional Medical Center Fieldhouse and a completely renovated home locker room facility among the many improvement projects that have been planned.

“Tonight, the athletic boosters are excited to dedicate a new scoreboard funded completely by donations from Edison football alumni and dedicated to Coach Jim Whittington. We are pleased that Coach Whit was able to join us tonight at the 50 yard line all the way from Arkansas.

“Without a losing season, Jim Whittington coached the Chargers from 1972 to 1983, compiling an overall record of 94 wins, 22 losses, and four ties. During Coach Whit’s 12 years at Edison, the Chargers achieved three undefeated seasons and earned six Firelands Conference championships.

“Coach Whittington was elected into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2009.

“In addition, most of the original athletic facilities at Edison High School were constructed under Coach Whit’s leadership as athletic director including this stadium and the original fieldhouse. Our football alumni, athletic boosters and entire community are grateful that Coach Whittington laid a solid foundation for the successful Edison athletic program that our student-athletes continue to build today.

“Please join me in welcoming home Coach Jim Whittington.”

Whittington, who spent 32 years as a high school football coach, was at the school when the first bricks were laid for the field house. Boosters added the baseball field and it just grew from there, including the new indoor football facility slated to open later this year.

“We reminisced all day about the field house,” Whitt said. “It is just great to see it keep going. They are adding to it and doing a great job. The fieldhouse is just phenomonal. They have all the Berlin Heights and Milan banners with the records and the Edison banners up with all of the record. That is neat.”