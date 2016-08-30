Norwalk council takes comments on tax credit

Those are the words Norwalk council member Kelly Beck had to say regarding the proposed tax credit cut during council’s work session Tuesday night.

More than a few were present to comment on the proposed tax ordinance, which would slash income tax credit for anyone working outside of Norwalk by 50 percent.

According to Beck, the ordinance was “brought to (council) by the mayor.”

We did have the support of the finance committee, replied safety-service director Dan Wendt.

Regardless of who brought it to council, the proposed legislation received a backlash Tuesday evening as residents showed up at council to voice their concerns and complaints.

Many residents, it seemed, were more frustrated than anything. Why did the ordinance target out-of-town workers specifically, they questioned, and why did the city make them feel like they weren’t contributing their fair share?

“I would prefer to work in Norwalk,” said one city resident, Nikki Hotchkiss. “I do probably 98 percent of my shopping in Norwalk.”

Like many of the other people present at the meeting, Hotchkiss said she just wanted to know exactly what public services she was using but not paying for — referring back to the article penned by Norwalk officials regarding the tax credit.

Another Norwalk local, Maryellen Hamernik, called for council to bring the issue to a vote, a sentiment with which many of the citizens present seemed to agree.

“I think that choosing without a vote of the people is pretty unfair,” she said.

Hamernik also pointed out that the city’s income tax increases were originally voted on with the idea that the reciprocal tax would be in place. By not allowing the city to vote on this new cut, she said she felt council was using a loophole.

Others implored the city to investigate alternate solutions to their budgetary problems.

“I feel that this is a Band-Aid fix,” said Chris Jackson, a Norwalk resident who works in the city.

After nearly an hour’s worth of comments, council members and city officials responded.

“I think it’s really great that you guys came out here to speak your minds,” said council member Chris Castle. “I think you’re going to find there are several who share your sentiments.”

“I know that the crash will sway a lot of numbers,” added council member Samantha Wilhelm, speaking to the safety-service director and mayor. “I don’t want to look at skewed numbers.”

Council will officially vote on the ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers.