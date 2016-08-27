Bartletts celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Mr. Bartlett, a Milan native, married the former Carol Neel of New London on July 16, 1966 at the Norwalk Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. They had a reception at the New London Grange Hall.

They are the parents of Jeff and Cheyenne Bartlett of Elyria and Scott and Elaine Bartlett of Monroeville, and the grandparents of TJ Mann, Adam Bartlett, London Bartlett and Gavin Bartlett.

Mr. Bartlett retired from Sandusky International, where he worked as a master machinist for 34 years. Mrs. Bartlett is a homemaker.

They celebrated their 50th with a family dinner at Mon Ami in Catawba.

The couple met at an assembly of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Norwalk in 1964.

The secret of their long marriage? They have always worked together and applied Bible principles in their lives.

‘Because I picked the perfect wife the first time, that's why everything has been wonderful,’ Mr. Bartlett added.

They enjoy bicycling and walking together.

The couple said they have had many enjoyable experiences over the years. However, their family members bring them the most joy.