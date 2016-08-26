Drunk man kicks police chief in face during arrest

Brendan A. Butler, 33, of 45 E. Church St., Milan, was charged with assault on a police officer, a fourth-degree felony punishable by six to 18 months behind bars. He also received citations on resisting arrest and disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Milan Police Chief Bob Meister responded to Butler’s home at 5:28 p.m. for the report of domestic violence in progress. Upon arrival, the chief said he spoke to Butler’s father who alleged his “highly intoxicated son” earlier pushed him, pulled out one of his shirts and turned him around, but now was inside “sleeping it off.” The father wasn’t harmed and declined to pursue charges.

The father, upon arriving at his son’s home, said “he noticed something in the road … and realized it was his highly intoxicated son,” according to the police report.

Meister then interviewed a 17-year-old girl who told him “she looked out of her window and saw Brendan Butler lying in the road,” according to the report. Police also said Butler fell face first onto the pavement and Meister later saw a small cut on his chin, which had been bleeding, but had dried as well as “smeared blood on a good portion of his face.”

Next, the chief interviewed Butler’s wife who reported her husband “went to lunch with friends at BW3 … and came home highly intoxicated,” according to the report. Meister said he told the wife he needed her to awaken Butler to make sure there had been no domestic violence and everyone in the home was OK.

When Meister first interviewed Butler, he said the man’s level of intoxication made it a “useless conversation,” but when he told him he would be charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication, Butler “perked up a bit and suddenly took offense to my presence in his home.”

Meister requested Butler lower his voice and the suspect reportedly ordered him out and said he was returning to bed. When Butler rushed past the chief, he was told he was under arrest. Butler is accused of trying to pull away after the left handcuff was on him.

At that point, the chief requested North Central EMS respond. Meister said the two female medics attempted to evaluate Butler and when he tried to get up again, he was forced to take Butler to the ground to better control him and have him evaluated.

“I turned my head for only a moment and with his right leg, Brendan threw rather hard kick to the side of my face,” wrote the chief, who later told the Reflector the kick was hard enough he “saw stars.”

“I also injured my right forearm as we went to the ground, causing it to swell. The blow stunned me for a moment, but I was able to get another grip on Brendan,” Meister wrote.

Meister said he and the medics attempted to control Butler and they called for reinforcements from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Paul Sigsworth and Deputy Matt Heery responded and assisted with carrying Butler to a cruiser.

As police arrived at the Erie County Jail, “several corrections officers awaited us at the sallyport entrance with a restraint chair,” according to the report. Authorities secured Butler in the chair and took him to the holding area for further processing.

When Meister was on the way back to Milan, he said Sigsworth called him, notifying him that Butler “was beginning to act up in jail” and likely would need more time in the restraint chair until he calmed down.