Hunter Stieber falls in semifinals at Schultz tournament

Stieber, a 2011 Monroeville graduate, opened with a 10-0 technical fall win in the 70kg (154 pounds), then held on for a 10-7 decision in the second round to reach the semifinals. He then fell to Mario Mason by a tight 5-3 decision.

Stieber can still go for third-place at the tournament today.

There are 28 wrestlers from the U.S. and a total of seven countries in attendance for the men’s freestyle portion, including Russia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia.

A former gold medalist at the Pan American championships in Mexico City in July 2014, Stieber is one of the best area wrestlers of all-time.

After finishing with a 193-2 record at Monroeville with four state titles, he followed elder brother Logan to Ohio State and compiled a 68-17 record. He was a two-time All-American (third, sixth place) at the NCAAs before injuries ravaged the last two years of his career in Columbus.

All told, the Stiebers combined for a 564-23 record with eight state titles, four NCAA titles and six All-American placements at both Monroeville and OSU.