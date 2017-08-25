Stieber goes 1-2 at World championships

Wrestling at 61kg (134 pounds) at the World Championships Friday morning, Stieber, a 2010 Monroeville graduate, went 1-2 for the tournament and did not reach the medal rounds.

Seeded No. 1 thanks to his 2016 World title at the non-Olympic weights, Stieber went into one of the toughest weights in the world — and the draws showed that.

A four-time NCAA champion at Ohio State, Stieber opened by drawing 2016 European champion Gadzhimurad Rashidov, of Russia. It didn’t go well in an 11-0 technical fall loss.

He briefly bounced back with a win over Hungary’s Joszef Molnar, posting a 10-0 technical fall win. However, needing a win to reach the medal rounds, Stieber drew last year’s Olympic and previous World champion Vladimer Khinchegashvili, of Georgia.

That match also didn’t go well, as he fell, 10-0.

“The bracket was pretty stacked, so I figured I would have someone good right away — so it wasn’t that surprising, I guess,” Stieber said. “I figured it’d be tough, but maybe not Russia, Georgia back-to-back tough. I feel good, felt great, preparation was good but it just wasn’t my day.

“Disappointing, obviously I wanted to win and medal with my teammates,” he added. “But it’s tough, not really too much emotions, just disappointed in my results. Losing is tough.”