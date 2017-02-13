Say What?!

******

Edison junior Sam Stoll had this to say after the Chargers clinched the Division III State Wrestling Duals Championship on Sunday night.

"It is great and I have been waiting for this my whole life. It has been a dream and to have it, it feels really good. We put a lot of work in, not just this season, but the last couple of seasons."

******

Edison wrestling coach Davey Hermes had this to say about the Edison community after his team captured the state title.

"We appreciate and thank the community and the fans. I know some people drove down from Milan just for the finals. Wrestling does not get a good following all the time, but our school does a great job promoting wrestling."

******

St. Paul senior Noah Winslow had this to say about the current resurgence of the St. Paul basketball program after a huge win over Sandusky St. Mary’s on Saturday night.

“Over the years, football has always been dominant, so it's been kind of disappointing when we would not be as good or as up to par as them. It feels great to be on a winner. It's all something we've wanted to do so badly, and now it's finally happening.”

******

South Central senior Michael Ponchel had this to say after scoring his 1,000th-career point in a loss to Edison on Saturday night.

“It’s surreal, I’ve always worked for it since freshman year so a lot of hard work and hours come into play. We have great fans that come out every night and a great coaching staff. To do it here, where coach Seidel played especially, there’s nothing like it.”

******

Norwalk boys’ hoops coach Steve Gray had this to say about sophomore Brandon Haraway after the Truckers beat Western Reserve on Saturday night.

“You’re a better coach when you have better players. I think Brandon is one of the best point guards around, even though he’s a sophomore. Here’s the exciting thing — he’s only practiced six times and hasn’t played basketball since the end of June. To do what he is doing now is just unbelievable. He brings a life, a spirit, a swagger to our team.”

******

St. Paul senior Ashley Painley had this to say after her Lady Flyers knocked off Western Reserve on Saturday afternoon to set up a tie for the Firelands Conference title on Saturday.

“It is a big deal because we haven’t won conference since 2003 and it is what we worked so hard for all season long. We did it and we played very well as a team. We scouted them a couple of times and we knew we had to get out on shooters and protect the paint. I thought we did both of those very well. We played tough the whole game.”

******

Painley also had this to say about teammate Caitlin Good who scored eight points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out six assists and recorded five steals in the team’s win.

“She is great player even though she doesn’t score a lot. She makes some incredible passes and plays some of the best defense on the team. It is so much fun to play with her.”

******

Norwalk girls’ hoops coach Brock Manlet had this to say about his senior class who beat Columbian on Saturday afternoon on Senior Day.

“They’re the winningest senior class in the history of Norwalk High School Lady Truckers basketball, so I think that says everything you need to know. Good kids, they work hard. They’ve done a lot for our program and have gotten us to where we’re respected all over the place. I’m proud of the hard work that they put in and happy that we are able to come out here and give them a win on their last night on their home floor.”

******

St. Paul junior Nick Lukasko had this to say after his Flyers knocked off New London on Saturday to force a tie atop the FC standings. He scored eight points including two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

“I just wanted to step up for this team. I had a couple of open looks and I took them. It felt good when I released them and I am just happy they went in. I knew it was a big game and coming in I knew I wanted to play well for my team and these seniors. We want this really bad.”

