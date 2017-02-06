Lets take a peak at some of them in this week’s Go Figure!

8

Number of individuals from Reflector schools who brought home Firelands Conference championships at Saturday’s FC wrestling tournament. Western Reserve’s Gage Griffith won at 106, South Central’s Dakota Blanton won the 120, Western Reserve’s Tyler Ramage won at 126, St. Paul’s Owen Starcher win at 132, St. Paul’s Derek Gross won at 145, Monroeville’s Colten Millis won at 152, Plymouth’s Seth Bailey won at 220 and Monroeville’s Trey Leroux won at 285.

4

Number of Firelands Conference titles for Starcher in his career after he won the 132 weight class on Saturday. He was named Most Outstanding Wrestler. He is just the 12th wrestler in FC history to win four titles and the second from St. Paul after Michael Cawley did it in 2006-09.

4

Number of wrestlers who won their third FC title of their careers. Griffith, Blanton, Gross and Millis all picked up FC title No. 3 Saturday.

2

Number of freshmen who won FC title in wrestling. Ramage and Leroux won their titles in their first years of competition and set themselves up for a 4-peat.

2

Number of FC titles for Bailey who is a junior. He returned from knee surgery to pick up his second FC title on Saturday. He could be a 3-time champion.

100

Number of career victories for Millis who picked up the milestone in the 152 FC title match on Saturday.

86

Number of points scored by Norwalk’s Jiselle Thomas in the Lady Truckers’ three games last week. Thomas put up 30 against Edison on Tuesday, 26 against Western Reserve on Thursday and 30 against Willard on Saturday.

19, 9, 8

The stat line for Western Reserve’s Cora Wyers who dropped 19 points, grabbed nine boards and blocked eight shots during a win over Crestview nearly recording a triple-double.

2

Number of buzzer-beating shots made over the weekend when New London’s Jacob Molnar tipped in a shot at the buzzer to beat South Central and Norwalk’s Jiselle Thomas made a layup at the buzzer on Saturday to beat Willard.

17, 18

The stat line for South Central’s Ally Burton who scored 17 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in a win over Plymouth on Saturday.

5

Number of players who scored in double-figures for the South Central Trojans on Saturday in a win over Mapleton. Aaron Lamoreaux dropped a team-high 25, Simon Blair scored 15, Michael Ponchel scored 14, Ben Lamoreaux scored 13 and Jason Hale added 10.

If you see an interesting stat from a high school sporting event, email it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it used in next week’s Go Figure!