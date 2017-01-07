logo

Gross, Hernandez, Phillips impress at the Gorman

By Reflector Sports Staff • Updated Jan 8, 2017 at 1:17 PM

MANSFIELD — In one of the biggest wrestling tournaments in the state, Norwalk was well represented.

At the 55th J.C. Gorman Wrestling Invite at Mansfield Senior High School, St. Paul senior Derek Gross took home the title in the 145-pound weight class.  Norwalk’s Ethan Hernandez and Gabe Phillips also found success and a spot on the podium as Hernandez took second at 152 and Phillips grabbed third at 170.

Gross began his tournament on Friday cruising to a 16-0 win in the opening round. He then proceeded to dominate his next two matches earning pins in the first period. In his semifinal match, he earned a 17-5 major decision over Northmor’s Conor Becker to give him a chance to wrestle for the tournament championship. He faced off against Brian Persinger of Triway defeating him 7-4 earning the championship. He was the only St. Paul Flyer to podium at the event.

Hernandez worked hard for his spot in the final match. He took his tournament-opening bout 4-0 then pinned Shelby’s Isaiah Hicks in 1:11 into the first period. That set up a showdown with Bucyrus’ Damon Parsell where Hernandez again earned a pin 3:35 into the match. He rolled on to defeat Ian Maund of Mapleton 5-4 setting up a showdown against top-rated Sid Ohl of Ashland. Ohl took home the title with a 13-5 major decision as Hernandez walked out with a runner-up finish.

Phillips started his tournament against Max Honigford of St. Paul pinning him in 49 seconds. Phillips pinned his way into a matchup with Trevor Bowman of Shelby where he scored a 5-4 decision punching his ticket to the semifinals and a match against Aidan Ammons of Lexington. Ammons scored a 4-1 win to put Phillips into to bottom bracket. He was paired with Tristian Pitz of Ashland and took care of business beating him 14-3 to set up a rematch with Bowman. Phillips scored a 3-2 win to take third place.

