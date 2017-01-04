Stieber, Snyder Ranked No. 1 by United World Wrestling

Stieber powered through a loaded 61 kg/134 lbs. weight class to win a gold medal at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on December 10. He was competing in his first Senior-level World Championships, after winning a silver medal at the Junior Worlds back in 2011.

At the World Championships, Stieber was coached by current Ohio State assistant J Jaggers. The freestyle program that both he and Snyder train with, the Ohio RTC, is headed by another Buckeye assistant – Tervel Dlagnev.

Snyder, the Olympic champion at 97kg/213 lbs., is currently 4-0 in his junior season for the Scarlet and Gray. This March, he will be seeking his second consecutive Big Ten and NCAA Championships and is currently ranked No. 1 by every major service in the country. Snyder has competed once in freestyle since the Olympic Games, wrestling for Titan Mercury WC at the Freestyle World Clubs Cup in Kharkiv, Ukraine, where he went 2-2 in his matches.

The United States had nine wrestlers ranked in men’s freestyle in January, with seven holding top 10 rankings.