UPDATE: Stieber gets championship belt, medal back

On Monday, someone broke into Stieber's Honda Accord near 2nd Avenue and N. High Street and stole several items, including the gold medal he won over the weekend when he defeated Beka Lomtadze of Georgia 8-4 in the 61-kilogram finals at the 2016 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The wrestler told Columbus police that he had gone into a Short North restaurant about 7 p.m. for about 40 minutes. When he left, he saw that the window was smashed and that his backpack, passport, gold medal, keys and an iPad were missing.

The theft was announced Tuesday by Columbus police on Twitter. A few hours later, Stieber and police tweeted that the medal had been recovered.

A homeowner on Price Avenue found the bag and got a hold of Stieber, who talked to police.

"A Christmas miracle! My bag was found with only a few things missing. Belt and medal were still there," Stieber tweeted on Tuesday.

Police responded: "Great news! Thanks 4 working with our Auto Theft Unit! Next time-no leaving valuables in your vehicle! ;) Stay safe & congrats on your win!"

Stieber is the second Ohio State wrestler to win a world championship in the last 15 months, joining Kyle Snyder, who won gold in September 2015 in Las Vegas.

@abburger

___

(c)2016 The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio)

Visit The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio) at www.dispatch.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.