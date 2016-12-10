Logan Stieber wins world title

Stieber got busy in the second period with a pair of low-level attacks for a six-point lead and then held on for an 8-4 win over European Games silver medalist Beka Lomtadze (GEO) in the 61kg freestyle final at the Syma Csarnok event center in Budapest, Logan.

Stieber claimed his first international title in his senior world championships debut.

Stieber snared a pair of wins with last-second takedowns Saturday to advance to the 61kg freestyle final at the world championships for weight categories not contested at this summer’s Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Stieber stunned two-time Ali Aliev tournament winner Akhmed Chakaev (RUS) with eight seconds remaining in their quarterfinal bout for a 13-11 victory, then pulled another rabbit out of his hat – with one tick left on the clock – for a 9-8 triumph over two-time Asian silver medalist Behnam Ehsanpoor (IRI).

Local hero Balint Korpasi (HUN) hammered out a 2-1 decision in the 71kg Greco-Roman final on Saturday to claim his first major title at the world championships for weight categories not contested at this summer’s Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Korpasi, who began 2016 with a triumph at the Grand Prix of Hungary in Szombathely, closes out the year on top of the medals podium at home after a bruising final with Daniel Cataraga (MDA), the 2015 European under-23 champion.

In one of the bronze medal finals in Greco-Roman, 2010 world champion Hasan Aliyev (AZE) forged a 2-1 win over 2015 world bronze medalist Adam KURAK (RUS) in a reversal of their championship final at the 2014 European championships.