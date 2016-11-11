Stieber Earns World Team Spot with Bill Farrell Open Title

Top-seeded Logan Stieber, making his debut at 61kg at the Bill Farrell Open on Friday, punched his ticket on the 2016 World Team with a two dominant wins over second-seeded Tyler Graff. As a result, Stieber will compete at the 2016 World Championships for non-Olympic weights Dec. 10-11 in Budapest, Hungary. The Bill Farrell Open served as the World Team Trials for non-Olympic weights when the 2016 World Championships were added to the United World Wrestling calendar.

The finals were a best two out of three series, and Stieber ended the opening match with a takedown and gut wrench for a 10-0 technical fall. He followed the exact same script in match two, gaining an early 2-0 lead on a takedown, getting another to make it 4-0 and finishing it off with a six-point gut wretch. Stieber is just the second four-time NCAA champion to also make a World team.

In the semifinals, Stieber was pushed early by former Minnesota Golden Gopher Jayson Ness, but kept adding to his lead before winning 13-6. The two were tied 4-4 midway through but Stieber pulled away, building an 8-4 lead shortly after the break and never looking back.

“He has looked good. This training is on point. Logan likes to mix it up and get in a lot of positions. Against Ness, who can be dangerous, he held back a little bit. I see his scoring going up against Graff in the finals. He is in a groove. Logan is a risk taker and he will take risks tonight, which for him is being consistent,” Buckeye assistant coach and Ohio RTC head coach Tervel Dlagnev said to USA Wrestling.

Another Stieber – two-time All-American and 2013 Big Ten champion Hunter Stieber – once again displayed him immense potential while healthy. Stieber made the finals of the 65kg weight class, losing a highly entertaining 12-10 decision to BJ Futrell. Stieber trailed 12-6 late in the final period but fought back to cut the lead to two. He couldn’t, however, get any closer.