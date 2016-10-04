Schottenstein Center to Host Ohio State-Penn State Dual

This year, Ohio State is going back to the Schott with similar goals in mind – the Buckeyes’ dual against defending Big Ten and NCAA champion Penn State will take place at the Schottenstein Center on Friday, Feb. 3. An exact start time will be announced at a later date.

“We’re thrilled to be able to give our fans another opportunity to see us wrestle at the Schott,” said head coach Tom Ryan. “I know Buckeye Nation will create an atmosphere that is second to none. A big thank you goes out to [associate athletics director, sport administration] TJ Shelton and [Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation Endowed Athletics Director] Gene Smith for making this happen. We have a university that supports our program in all that we do and this is just another example of that.”

The Buckeyes’ 2015 dual vs. Minnesota, who was ranked No. 3 nationally at the time, drew a crowd of nearly 6,000 fans. This year, both Ohio and Penn State are consensus top-five ranked teams headed into the season.

Ohio State has ranked No. 4 overall in average attendance in each of the last two years, bringing in well over 4,000 fans per dual. The last time Penn State came to Columbus – a 22-15 Ohio State win at St. John Arena on Jan. 11, 2015 – the Buckeyes drew 6,109. A week earlier, 6,558 fans packed St. John Arena for Ohio State’s dual against No. 1 Iowa.

The Ohio State-Penn State dual could potentially feature seven wrestlers who earned All-America honors last year, as well as a re-match of the NCAA finals between the Buckeyes’ Myles Martin and PSU’s Bo Nickal.

TICKET INFORMATION

Fans interested in becoming a season ticket holder can contact the Ohio State Athletic Ticket Sales Department at 1-800-GOBUCKS (select option 2) or AthleticSales@osu.edu for further information. Single-match tickets will be available later in the year on www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com/tickets.