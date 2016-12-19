Amburgy and Stolze wed

A reception was held after the ceremony at the same location.

Mr. Amburgy, a graduate of The Ohio State University, is the son of Tim and Cindi Amburgy, of New London. He works at PNC Bank in Pittsburgh, Penn.

The bride, daughter of James and Annette Stolze, of Pittsburgh, Penn. is also an employee of PNC Bank in Pittsburgh, Penn. She is a graduate of Westminster College.

The bride and groom met while working for PNC Bank.

James Adams and Christopher Borgenstern, friends of the bride, served as the maids of honor. Megon Tokonitz, Ashley Bilton, Janelle Marsh (friends of the bride) and Angela Klancher, cousin of the bride, served as bridesmaids.

Taylor Amburgy and Jake Amburgy, brothers of the groom, served as best men. Alex Marsh, Eric Bilton, Christopher Pendy, Nate Grys (friends of the groom) and Daniel Stolze, brother of the bride, served as ushers.

Caraline and Charlotte Amburgy, nieces of the groom, served as flower girls and Samuel and Noah Amburgy, nephews of the groom, served as ringbearers.

Mr. and Mrs. Amburgy took a cruise to the Hawaiian Islands for their honeymoon. They reside in Pittsburgh, Penn.