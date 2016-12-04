Miller and Spaar tie the knot

The bride is the daughter of John and Ana Miller of Monroeville. The groom is the son of Troy and Kasey Spaar of Norwalk.

Maid of honor was Shelley Miller. Matron of honor was Regina Stumbo. Bridesmaids were Katie Spaar, Kelsey Spaar, Heather Smialowski and Angela Feltner. Flower girl was Riley Stumbo. Best man was Shane Theisen. Groomsmen were Mike Mundy, Justin Nickoli, Nick Margaritis, Dan Miller and Brett Welfle. Ring bearer was Colin Magers.

The reception followed at the Colonnade in Milan.

The bride is a 1999 graduates of Monroeville High School and a graduate of Bowling Green State University — Firelands College, where she earned an associates degree in respiratory therapy and a bachelors degree in health science. She is a respiratory therapist at Fisher-Titus Medical Center in Norwalk. The groom is a 2005 graduate of St. Paul High School and a graduate of Bowling Green State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business. He is employed at Maple City Ice in Norwalk.

The couple took a wedding trip to St. Thomas. They live in Norwalk.