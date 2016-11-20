Centers and Mayer tie the knot

The bride’s sisters, Megan Centers of St. Louis, Mo., and Ryan Centers of Norwalk, were maids of honor.

David Mayer, of Aurora, Ill., served as best man. DJ Bassett, of Chicago, Ill., was groomsman. Ushers were Zack Elrod, of Columbus, and Jason Baruch, of Chicago, Ill.

The bride is the daughter of Joe and Jody Centers, of Norwalk. She graduated from St. Paul High School in 2003 and from Capital University in 2007. She is a senior manager with Ernst & Young LLP.

The groom is the son of Jim and Barb Mayer, of Naperville, Ill. He graduated from Naperville North High in 2003 and from Purdue University in 2007. He is a solutions executive with Fairsail Corporation.