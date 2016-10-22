Ludwig and Wilhelm tie the knot

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ludwig, of Norwalk.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Wilhelm, of North Fairfield.

Tyler Wilhelm, brother of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen were: Jared Wilhelm, brother of the groom; Steve Ludwig, brother of the bride; and Benjamin Bell, friend of the groom.

Sarah Bishton, sister of the bride, served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were: Tara Ludwig, sister-in-law of the bride; Shonali Ditz, cousin of the bride; and Lindy Bell, friend of the bride.

Samantha graduated from Norwalk High School in 2006 and received her bachelor of science in business administration from Ohio Northern University in 2010. Samantha is employed with her family business, The Hen House, and also serves on Norwalk’s City Council. Ethan graduated from South Central High School in 2008 and received his bachelor of science in visual communication and technology from Bowling Green University in 2015. Ethan is employed by Foghorn Designs.

The couple will honeymoon in Riviera Maya, Mexico, this coming February. Ethan and Samantha reside in Norwalk.