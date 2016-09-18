Lendrum and Kurtz tie the knot

Maids of honor were Meredith Lendrum and Kayleigh Duncan, both of Norwalk. Bridesmaids were Courtney Hinkley, of Columbus; Paige Reiber, of Columbus; Cassi Moore, of Perrysburg; Jill Kurtz, of Cincinnati; Aleyna Hurless, of Columbus; and Megan Snyder, of Columbus. Hazel Snyder, of Columbus, was flower girl.

Jason Kurtz, of Cincinnati, and Brandon Kurtz, of Colorado Springs, Colo., served as best men. Groomsmen were Alex Lendrum, of Bay City, Texas; Trent Ringle, of Norwalk; Cory Schaffer, of Columbus; Justin Brown, of Columbus; Colin Theisen, of Cincinnati; and Charlie Hord, of Columbus. Jack Leto, of Norwalk, was ring bearer.

The bride is the daughter of John and Erin Lendrum, of Norwalk. She graduated from Norwalk High School in 2008, and from Paul Mitchell Hair Academy. She is a hair stylist with Charles Pezone Salons, Columbus.

The groom is the son of Arthur and Lori Kurtz, of Norwalk. He graduated from Norwalk High School in 2008 and from Columbus State. He is employed in sales with Trane HVAC in Columbus.

For their honeymoon, the couple enjoyed a Mediterranean cruise, visiting Greece, Montenegro, Croatia, and Italy. They are making their home in Columbus.