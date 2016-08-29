Jubak, Zendejas tie the knot

The bride’s sister, Kristin Englander, was her maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Janel L. Jubak, daughter of the bride; Natalie Shaffer, cousin of the groom; Leah Dowell, friend of the bride; and Tiffany Illuzzi, friend of the bride.

Oliver Gibson, served as his friend’s best man. Groomsmen were Chase Jubak, son of the bride, and friends of the groom Nate Valentine, Chris LaRue, and Dan Carpenter.

The bride is the daughter of Richard and Christina Cockrell, of Castalia. She is a graduate of Perkins High School and Terra Community College. She is a teacher with Norwalk Catholic Schools.

The groom is the son of the late Angel Shaffer-Zendejas. He is a graduate of Norwalk High School and is a warehouse manager with Sirna & Sons Produce.

Wedding guests braved the heat and enjoyed the outdoor reception that was also held at Sycamore Hills.

The bride and groom took an early honeymoon to Palm Springs, Calif., in early June. They are making their home in Norwalk.