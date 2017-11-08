logo

Weather

Snow later in the week?

• Nov 8, 2017 at 6:00 AM

After a warmer-than-usual autumn, seasonably cold weather has settled in.

The next natural progression for this time of the year? Snow. And that is now in the forecast for this week.

There is a slight chance of rain and snow showers Thursday night. There’s also a chance of that happening Saturday night and again Sunday night.

For the seven-day local forecast, highs most days will be in the 40s and lows in the 30s. However, there are two nights when it will be even colder — 25 on Thursday night and 23 the following night. 

Today, the sun will rise at 7:11:28 a.m. and set at 5:17:07 p.m.

On Thursday, the sun will rise at 7:12:41 a.m. and set at 5:16:06 p.m.

 

Local forecast

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night - A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Veterans Day - Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday night - A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday - Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

