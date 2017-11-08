Snow later in the week?

The next natural progression for this time of the year? Snow. And that is now in the forecast for this week.

There is a slight chance of rain and snow showers Thursday night. There’s also a chance of that happening Saturday night and again Sunday night.

For the seven-day local forecast, highs most days will be in the 40s and lows in the 30s. However, there are two nights when it will be even colder — 25 on Thursday night and 23 the following night.

Today, the sun will rise at 7:11:28 a.m. and set at 5:17:07 p.m.

On Thursday, the sun will rise at 7:12:41 a.m. and set at 5:16:06 p.m.

Local forecast

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night - A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday - Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Veterans Day - Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday night - A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night - A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday - Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.