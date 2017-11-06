Western Reserve out of school today; many residents without power

As of 9 a.m. Monday, Firelands Electric reports that less than 100 consumers located in Fitchville and New London townships in Huron County and Vermillion Township in Ashland County are still without power. Line crews are still working to repair damage and restore power — several areas experienced serious tree and line destruction.

Downed power lines are extremely dangerous! To avoid serious injury or even death stay clear of all downed power lines and notify Firelands Electric Co-op of any down power lines within their service territory. If you are a member of the cooperative and are still experiencing no power, you are encouraged to contact Firelands Electric Co-op’s outage hotline at 1-800-533-8658.

The cooperative’s system web map is currently experiencing technical issues that are being addressed. Outage updates will be provided, when available, through Firelands Electric’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/FirelandsElectric, and Twitter feed, https://twitter.com/Firelands.

* * *

(ORIGINAL post) Western Reserve Local Schools are closed today because of no power.

Most of the other area schools are on a two-hour delay.

There are 967 customers without power in Huron County (out of 19,040), according to the FirstEnergy storm website. Most of the power outage is south of Norwalk in Bronson (247) and Clarksfield (243) townships. Townsend Township has 131 outages, while Greenfield has 94.

Erie County, which was hit hard early in the afternoon storm, has 35 outages.

Power, according to the website, is expected to be returned by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Check back for further information.