Don't forget to 'fall back' tonight

The official change happens at 2 a.m. Sunday, but most people move their clocks back one hour before going to bed tonight.

Health and safety officials also encourage people to change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

In addition, the Ohio Department of Aging’s STEADY U Ohio initiative urges older adults and their families to take steps to ensure a falls-free winter by checking their homes for common hazards that can lead to slips, trips and tumbles.

“Most falls happen in the home, so as days get shorter and cooler, it’s crucial to make sure our homes are as safe as they can be,” said Stephanie M. Loucka, director of the Department of Aging. “Just like checking your smoke alarms, coupling the time change with a scan of your home for falling hazards can prevent a life-changing tragedy for you or your older loved ones.”

Statistics reveal one in three older adults will fall this year. An older Ohioan falls every minute on average, resulting in an injury every five minutes, an emergency department visit every six minutes, two hospitalizations each hour and three deaths each day. While our risk increases with age, falling is not a normal part of aging and most falls can be prevented, according to the state department of aging.

The time change means there will be more daylight for morning commuters. However, the ride home will be darker as the sun will set in the 5 o’clock hour for the rest of the year.

Today, the sun will rise at 8:06:37 a.m. and set at 6:21:29 p.m.

On Sunday, the sun will rise at 7:07:52 a.m. and set at 5:20:19 p.m.

And on Monday, the sun will rise at 7:09:04 a.m. and set at 5:19:13 p.m.

As for weather conditions, today will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures staying in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be warmer, with a high near 72 and an overnight low of 55. Rain is likely, however.

Cooler weather is on the way, however, as highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 30s for much of next week.

Local forecast

Today - A slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday night - Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday - A chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night - A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Tuesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.