Hurricane watches issued as Irma expected to strengthen

Meteorologists said the storm will strengthen as it moves toward the Leeward Islands. In late afternoon, the hurricane was 790 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds at 115 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane watches are in effect for 11 islands, but forecasters said that additional watches might be placed in the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the rest of the Leeward Islands.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday it was monitoring the storm and that ports in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands were still open — but urged those in the area to be prepared.

National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Kelly said the Leeward Islands could feel tropical storm force winds Tuesday.

Forecasters project that the storm will strengthen over the next two days.

