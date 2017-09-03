“'The extent of human suffering will only increase!” he said.

These statements, of course come as Hurricane Harvey’s toll of devestation continues to climb.

Experts at AccuWeather released these facts and predictions:

• AccuWeather increases its prediction for the cost of Harvey to $190 Billion, or a full 1 percent of GDP. This will impact every American and will counter GDP growth and likely force the Federal Reserve to postpone any interest rate changes for the remainder of the year.

• The economic impact will be felt across the country and for the rest of the year as issues created by the storm will ripple across the country and impact everything from food and gas prices to shipping costs, jobs and more.

• The disaster continues and the extent of human suffering will only increase as flood waters and lack of electricity and basic services puts Houston into third world-like conditions for days or weeks to come.

• People need to understand how bad this really is so America can mobilize faster to truly make a difference and save the lives that are still greatly at risk and have plans in place for better response to storms in the future!

• Talking cleanup now is irresponsible as many rivers have yet to crest and rain continues to fall - need to focus on damage control and relief efforts as more people will be put in danger. Government officials and leaders did not respond quickly and did not take Harvey's predicted impacts seriously enough.