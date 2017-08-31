Pleasant weather on tap for holiday weekend

The highs today and Saturday will be in the lower 70s, while the high Friday will be in the upper 60s.

The low tonight and Saturday will be around 52.

Beginning Saturday night and continuing through Labor Day, the temperatures will be slightly warmer.

The highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the upper 70s and the lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

There is a slight chance of rain Friday night. Otherwise, it will be a dry holiday weekend.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:57:01 a.m. and set at 8:03:50 p.m.

On Friday, the sun will rise at 6:58:01 a.m. and set at 8:02:11 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - A slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. Northeast wind 6 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 10 to 14 mph.

Friday night - A slight chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Saturday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Labor Day - Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.