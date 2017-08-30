logo

Looks like a great weekend on tap for area festivals

After a chance of rain today, the sun will shine through the weekend. That means good weather for both the Milan Melon Festival and Firelands Labor Day Festival in New London.

The sun will rise at 6:56:01 a.m. today and will set at 8:05:28 p.m. The sun will rise at 6:57:01 a.m. Thursday and will set at 8:03:50.

Here is the Norwalk-area weather from the National Weather Service:

Today — A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2 and 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west about 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight — Partly cloudy, with a low about 60. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday — Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday — Sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 52.

Saturday — Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low about 59. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday — Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday night — Partly cloudy, with a low about 60.

Labor Day — Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

 

 

