Weather

Highs in 70s

• Today at 6:00 AM

Forecasts featuring sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s will continue through the weekend.

Tonight’s low could dip into the upper 40s.

Early next week, while highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, there is a chance of rain.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:51 a.m. and set at 8:13:28 p.m.

On Saturday, the sun will rise at 6:52:01 a.m. and set at 8:11:53 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Monday night - A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

