Showers today, Wednesday

The threat is greatest today, with a 70-percent chance during the day and a 60-percent chance at night.

Otherwise, today will be mostly cloudy with a high in the low 80s and a low in the upper 50s.

For the rest of the week, temperatures are not expected to get above the mid 70s. Lows will be in the mid 50s for the most part.

Today, the sun will rise at 6:47:59 a.m. and set at 8:18:08 p.m.

On Wednesday, the sun will rise at 6:49 a.m. and set at 8:16:35 p.m.

Here is the Norwalk-area forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 13 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight - Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday - A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday - Sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday night - Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.